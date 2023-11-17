Marquette Women’s Center gets turkey donations for those in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County organizations donated turkeys to people in need Friday. The Chocolay Township Police Department and 906 Firearms donated five turkeys and fillings.

The turkeys will help feed five families in need through the Women’s Center transitional housing program. The Women’s Center said receiving donations from its law enforcement partners reinforces the strong connection the two groups have.

“It shows us that they support us and that they are there for us,” said Cindi DePetro, Women’s Center office coordinator. “It gives us the extra push for us to do what we do every day. It is not just that we need them but that they want to be here for us.”

The Women’s Center said Transportation Workers Union 574 also delivered more than 30 turkeys to the center Friday. DePetro said all the turkeys went out for delivery to families Friday.

