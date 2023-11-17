Marquette Women’s Center gets turkey donations for those in need

The turkeys will help feed five families in need through the Women’s Center transitional...
The turkeys will help feed five families in need through the Women’s Center transitional housing program.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County organizations donated turkeys to people in need Friday. The Chocolay Township Police Department and 906 Firearms donated five turkeys and fillings.

The turkeys will help feed five families in need through the Women’s Center transitional housing program. The Women’s Center said receiving donations from its law enforcement partners reinforces the strong connection the two groups have.

“It shows us that they support us and that they are there for us,” said Cindi DePetro, Women’s Center office coordinator. “It gives us the extra push for us to do what we do every day. It is not just that we need them but that they want to be here for us.”

The Women’s Center said Transportation Workers Union 574 also delivered more than 30 turkeys to the center Friday. DePetro said all the turkeys went out for delivery to families Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
84-year-old Marquette man dies in Ontonagon Township fire

Latest News

After suffering a 2-1 loss to Maryville, players and coaches gathered together
Despite heartbreaking loss, support for NMU Women’s Soccer soars
Rapid River Knifeworks will give away more than $7,500 prizes, including rifles, pistols and...
Delta County business gives big prizes at ‘Big Buck Extravaganza’
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
Proceeds go toward youth development ski programs, middle school clubs, high school team and...
Superiorland Ski Club to host annual ski swap