Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly request volunteers for Thanksgiving dinner, deliveries

By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Hancock Chapter is preparing for its annual multi-county Thanksgiving dinner for seniors.

Around 1,000 elderly residents will be served traditional dinners across Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Marquette counties. There will be 10 sites and a mix of sit-down and delivery options across the counties. This includes Tapiola, which hasn’t hosted a dinner since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that things have pretty much gone back to normal, our numbers are growing again after the pandemic,” said Chapter Executive Director Carol Korpela. “So, we’re really excited to be back in Tapiola again.”

In order for dinners to be given out smoothly, however, organizers say dozens of volunteers are needed.

“We take volunteers right until the morning of,” continued Korpela. “So even if you think it’s too late, if you found out Thanksgiving morning you would like to volunteer, it’s not too late. Call our office and we’ll get you signed up.”

The organization is also looking for fruit pie donations so seniors can have dessert with their meals.

“If you are baking already for your own Thanksgiving, and you can make an additional pie to donate, we sure would appreciate it,” added Korpela.

To sign up and donate, contact the Chapter at (906) 482-6944, or visit their headquarters at 527 Hancock Street in Hancock.

To view all the sit-down and delivery sites for this year’s meals and when they are served, click here.

