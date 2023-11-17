Jimmy John’s opens second sandwich shop location in Marquette

The stores General Manager Christopher Gomooo said the opening was delayed because of staffing shortages.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After three years of hard work, Marquette’s Jimmy John’s on Third Street is now open in its new location.

The store officially opened on Wednesday. The stores General Manager Christopher Gomoll said the opening was delayed because of staffing shortages. The new location is just up the street from the old one but features new additions like a drive-thru.

The general manager also said this second location will help his store more efficiently serve the Marquette area.

“The delivery range of Marquette is about 15 to 20 minutes long, so it is to bring that range down and keep on campus,” Gomoll said. “There is a lot more business on Third Street, you have that bar rush, you have all those people there, so we are just trying to get all the business to where they need to be.”

This Jimmy Johns Location is on 800 North Third Street in Marquette.

