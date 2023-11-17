Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library adds Comic Plus to online repertoire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library (ICPL) has a new addition for comic book fans.

Library cardholders now have access to Comic Plus. It allows readers of all ages to access thousands of digital comics, graphic novels, and manga. Digital books are available simultaneously, which means there are no holds, wait times, or borrowing limits.

The library expects the resource to be very popular with kids.

“Graphic novels and comics are so popular at our library, especially with kids,” said Nicole Johnson, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library librarian. “We can hardly keep them on the shelves. This is a way of making more resources available to them all the time. We’re really excited about it.”

For instructions on how to access Comic Now with your ICPL card, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.