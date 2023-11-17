Iron Mountain Police Department investigates 3-vehicle crash involving semi

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) responded to a 3-vehicle crash in front of Walmart of US-2 Friday afternoon.

TV6′s Iron Mountain Bureau Reporter Blake Rierson was on scene. He said the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, including one semi truck.

A Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene told him that injuries were unknown at the time and it was unclear who was at fault. IMPD is investigating the crash.

Assisting the IMPD on the scene was the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Iron Mountain Fire Department, and EMS personnel.

TV6 called the IMPD to find out if anyone was injured and how the crash happened, but has not yet heard back. We will update this story when more information is available.

