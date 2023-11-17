Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is coming to Gwinn

The three-on-three tournaments are family-friendly, and they travel from town to town...
The three-on-three tournaments are family-friendly, and they travel from town to town throughout the nation
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been around for 50 years.

In 2024, it is making its way to Gwinn for the first time. The announcement was made between the seventh and eighth-grade boys’ basketball games in Gwinn on Thursday evening.

The three-on-three tournaments are family-friendly, and they travel from town to town throughout the nation.

Jessica Styer, Gwinn Gus Macker organizer, said the hope is that people will come and check out Gwinn.

“We have a really fantastic village with a lot of people who believe in this town, so we’re trying to do as many cool things here as we possibly can,” said Styer. “For us, we just really want to get people from the outside in. There’s a lot of draw to Marquette. Everybody loves Marquette and it’s beautiful, so we’re just trying to get people to draw to the smaller outer, smaller towns in this area that are also really cool little towns.”

The Gwinn Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be on May 18 and 19 next year.

