Firefighters finish hanging Christmas lights for woman who fell off ladder

More than one neighbor took pictures of what the firefighters were doing up on the roof with those Christmas lights. (KSL, DANIELLA MORREALE-PRICKETT, CNN)
By KSL via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - Several Utah firefighters are gaining attention for their act of holiday kindness.

South Jordan Fire Department Capt. Austin Rekoutis said calls for emergency help could be for anything.

“You never know what you’re going to get during the day,” Rekoutis said.

It’s one reason why Rekoutis decided to become a firefighter.

“I grew up around the fire service. I recognize that every day they show up, they love their jobs,” Rekoutis said.

But it’s calls like the one on Tuesday that reminded him why he really loves his job.

“It was just a small task that needed to be completed, and it was the right thing to do,” Rekoutis said.

A woman fell off her ladder while putting up Christmas lights outside her South Jordan home.

After she was taken to the hospital, Rekoutis and his team realized those lights weren’t finished.

“We all of kind of came together and said, ‘Hey, this is the right thing to do.’ The crew was on board with it. We quickly threw the ladder up and finished her Christmas lights for her,” Rekoutis described.

More than one neighbor took pictures of what the South Jordan firefighters were doing up on the roof with those Christmas lights.

More than one neighbor took pictures of what the firefighters were doing up on the roof with...
More than one neighbor took pictures of what the firefighters were doing up on the roof with those Christmas lights.

When a photo was shared on a community Facebook page, the story really took off.

“Obviously, we’re really proud of the work that took place,” South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner said.

Lessner said it’s what South Jordan firefighters are encouraged to do whenever possible.

“That’s kind of our mantra is to do good things, and it’s something we empower our staff to really find ways to do good work out with our citizens,” Lessner said.

Rekoutis and the other firefighters said they just hope the woman is OK, adding that helping put up a few lights wasn’t really a big deal.

“We show up to make somebody’s day better, and that’s the best part of the fire service,” Rekoutis said.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location

Latest News

Visitors to the San Diego Zoo react to the possibility that pandas from China could return to...
Zoo visitors express excitement over possible panda return
FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to...
Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Aid to Gaza halted with communications down for a second day, as food and water supplies dwindle
The annual conference brings together heads of nations and other top economic and diplomatic...
As APEC closes, here's how the summit affects you