Escanaba DNR Customer Service Center hosts deer weight contest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters can earn prizes for their deer on Friday.

The Escanaba DNR Customer Service Center is hosting a deer weight contest. Hunters can come to the office at any time throughout the day to have their deer weighed and aged. The hunters with the heaviest deer will get prizes like trail cameras, deer blinds, and blind chairs.

The DNR says this is one way the organization can check in with hunters to see how the season is going.

“Deer check has changed over the recent years because of mandatory harvest reporting,” said Colter Lubben, Michigan DNR wildlife technician. “We’re trying to do things kind of outside the box to encourage people to come into the office so that we can talk to them, see how their season is going, see their deer.”

You can get your deer weighed until the Escanaba DNR Service Center closes at 7 p.m. on Friday. Winners will be contacted on Friday night or Saturday morning.

