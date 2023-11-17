Elmer’s County Market, Escanaba Public Safety team up for annual ‘Turkeys not Tickets’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba public safety officers had a busy morning, pulling vehicles over for speeding and rolling through stop signs, but some drivers that expected tickets and fines, got a turkey instead.

Elmer’s County Market partnered again with Escanaba Public Safety for the seventh annual “Turkeys not Tickets.”

“Instead of a ticket, you get a turkey,” said Sgt. Sam Carr, after he pulled a driver over for rolling through a stop sign.

Public safety officers pulled people over for minor traffic violations. Instead of writing a ticket, the officers gave people turkeys for Thanksgiving.

“It puts smiles on people’s faces,” Carr said. “Sometimes we’re in a negative light with law enforcement because people may feel that we’re out there just issuing citations, maybe we’re not part of the community. This really gives us a chance to get out there, let people know that we are part of the community. That we care about the community.”

Mike Dagenais, president and co-owner of Elmer’s, said, it’s important for the store to “back the blue.”

“It’s awesome, you know. The other day, I actually brought them some donuts. We know cops like donuts,” Dagenais said with a laugh. “Every time they come in the store; I make sure I shake their hands. It’s priceless for what they do.”

Highline Internet sponsored the event. They purchased 20 turkeys from Elmer’s for the officers to hand out.

