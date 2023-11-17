Elmer’s County Market, Escanaba Public Safety team up for annual ‘Turkeys not Tickets’

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba public safety officers had a busy morning, pulling vehicles over for speeding and rolling through stop signs, but some drivers that expected tickets and fines, got a turkey instead.

Elmer’s County Market partnered again with Escanaba Public Safety for the seventh annual “Turkeys not Tickets.”

“Instead of a ticket, you get a turkey,” said Sgt. Sam Carr, after he pulled a driver over for rolling through a stop sign.

Public safety officers pulled people over for minor traffic violations. Instead of writing a ticket, the officers gave people turkeys for Thanksgiving.

“It puts smiles on people’s faces,” Carr said. “Sometimes we’re in a negative light with law enforcement because people may feel that we’re out there just issuing citations, maybe we’re not part of the community. This really gives us a chance to get out there, let people know that we are part of the community. That we care about the community.”

Mike Dagenais, president and co-owner of Elmer’s, said, it’s important for the store to “back the blue.”

“It’s awesome, you know. The other day, I actually brought them some donuts. We know cops like donuts,” Dagenais said with a laugh. “Every time they come in the store; I make sure I shake their hands. It’s priceless for what they do.”

Highline Internet sponsored the event. They purchased 20 turkeys from Elmer’s for the officers to hand out.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

