Dickinson County man in court over school threat

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County man charged with a false report of terrorism appeared in District Court this afternoon.

Kyle Holmberg was arrested Sunday, Sept. 24 after a Michigan State Police tip line was notified, he had mentioned attacking an elementary school in Dickinson County during spirit week to a coworker.

In court, Holmberg waived his right to a preliminary hearing. On Thursday, Holmberg’s Attorney Abbey Anderson requested his bond be amended.

“We are requesting that Mr. Holmberg, with the holidays coming up, to be allowed to have contact with his sister’s children, with his sister and her husband supervising that contact,” said Anderson.

Holmberg is set to appear in Circuit Court Nov. 20.

