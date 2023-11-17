Delta County business gives big prizes at ‘Big Buck Extravaganza’

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members don’t have to have to snag a ‘big buck’ to win a big prize at the third annual Big Buck Extravaganza night at Rapid River Knifeworks on Saturday.

Every person who shows up to the event gets a raffle ticket to win one of the more than 150 prizes that include rifles, pistols and sporting goods.

Rapid River’s owner, Kris Duerson, said, the evening is about more than prizes and the size of the deer someone harvests.

“Deer hunting in the U.P., the numbers have gone down over the years,” Duerson said. “We’d like to bring ‘em back up and keep the tradition alive.”

He said, with how warm the weather has been, the Boone and Crockett scores will not need to see the whole deer. Contestants can just bring in the antlers or head and demonstrate the buck is legally tagged and shot during this year’s rifle season.

The event starts Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

