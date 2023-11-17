City of Escanaba considers harbor restaurant

Escanaba City Council voted unanimously to move forward on considering proposals for a...
Escanaba City Council voted unanimously to move forward on considering proposals for a waterfront restaurant(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans for a waterfront restaurant in the Escanaba harbor moved forward at Thursday’s city council meeting.

The council unanimously approved putting out a request for proposals for the lease and operation of the restaurant. City Manager Jim McNeil said he wrote the RFP as broadly as possible to encourage all ideas and visions.

Members of the city’s Harbor Advisory Committee said the restaurant would encourage tourists to visit downtown Escanaba.

“It’s important because we don’t have a special place on the water for people to come and enjoy in each other’s company on the waterfront,” said Josh Anthony, committee member.

Applicants must have restaurant operation experience. The proposal also says they must be able to get all necessary licenses and permits.

McNeil said the city would retain ownership of the land and could charge thousands of dollars a month for the lease.

