Attorney General’s office appointed as special prosecutor in Tavaris Jackson case

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Prosecutor has announced the Michigan Attorney General’s Office will serve as the special prosecutor in the case again Tavaris Jackson.

Jackson was previously bound over to Delta County Circuit Court on one count of open murder, assault-pregnant-intentionally causing miscarriage/stillbirth, and felony firearm in the death of Harley Corwin and their unborn child.

According to a Friday press release from Delta County Prosecutor Lauren Wickman, the People were served with a motion by the Defense Counsel on Oct. 30. The motion argued that Wickman could be a potential witness in the matter due to her involvement and assistance with the investigation at the scene of the execution of a search warrant seeking evidence in the homicide.

After receiving the motion, Wickman submitted the matter for review to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to determine if a special prosecutor should be appointed. Following their review, it was determined that the Attorney General’s Office would be assigned as the special prosecutor to continue the prosecution of Jackson.

Prosecutor Wickman said, “I want to commend law enforcement for their persistence during the investigation. I would also like to thank the family of Harley Corwin, for understanding the current situation, and knowing that the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is more than capable for the pursuit of justice for Harley and her unborn child.”

With this decision, any future court appearances, as well as any trial, will be handled by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

