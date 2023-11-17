Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location

Latest News

Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson faces life in prison at sentencing
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Formula One off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game