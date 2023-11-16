Windy conditions then a return of cold air
A strong frontal boundary brings strong windy conditions. Southerly winds will gust around 40-45mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for some counties in the western U.P. Temperatures will be well above normal ahead of the front. A few scattered rain showers will develop this evening. Breezy and colder conditions filter in tomorrow. This weekend will be more quiet. However, models are hinting at a strong disturbance bringing rain/snow next Tuesday with windy and snowy conditions on Wednesday. This will cause slippery travel!
Today: Windy, mostly cloudy, warmer with evening scattered showers
>Highs: Low 60s west, mid to upper 50s central, low to mid 50s east
Friday: Mostly sunny with spotty snow
>Highs: Low to mid 30s inland, upper 30s along shorelines
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain and snow becoming widespread
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Windy with lake-effect snow and colder
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
