Windy conditions then a return of cold air

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A strong frontal boundary brings strong windy conditions. Southerly winds will gust around 40-45mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for some counties in the western U.P. Temperatures will be well above normal ahead of the front. A few scattered rain showers will develop this evening. Breezy and colder conditions filter in tomorrow. This weekend will be more quiet. However, models are hinting at a strong disturbance bringing rain/snow next Tuesday with windy and snowy conditions on Wednesday. This will cause slippery travel!

Today: Windy, mostly cloudy, warmer with evening scattered showers

>Highs: Low 60s west, mid to upper 50s central, low to mid 50s east

Friday: Mostly sunny with spotty snow

>Highs: Low to mid 30s inland, upper 30s along shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain and snow becoming widespread

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Windy with lake-effect snow and colder

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

