Upper Michigan Today goes downtown for Ladies’ Day Out

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare to fill your purse with treats and other goods because today is Ladies’ Day Out in Downtown Marquette.

The special day for dining and shopping is an all-inclusive event, with over 70 participating local businesses offering special deals and other surprises.

Additionally, shoppers can have a chance to win a community gift basket by filling in a shopping passport after visiting ten or more participating stores.

Upper Michigan Today hit the road to see what’s in store for the all-day shopping extravaganza.

To kick things off, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk to Marquette DDA Business Outreach and Promotions Director Michael Bradford to learn more about the event.

Forsberg’s A New Leaf has debuted its holiday-themed florals and other seasonal merchandise in time for Ladies Day Out shoppers today. Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure will also offer samples from a special holiday catering menu until 8:00 p.m.

You can also pick up your shopping passport at Forsberg’s A New Leaf.

Amelias Craft Market and Boutique has unique holiday and sports-themed t-shirts along with other merchandise from local artists. Visitors can also sip on wine and coffee while they shop, and enter to win multiple crafty raffles.

Customers of Dead River Coffee can expect a free coffee during their visit, and a chance to enter a drawing for a bundle of the cafe’s signature treats.

Queen City Running Co. offers several sales on all of its merchandise, including shoes, socks, and apparel.

Customers with a sweet tooth can expect 20% off on their favorite sweets and treats at Donckers, along with other special giveaways.

Shoppers at 906 & Co. will be greeted by a glittering display of Christmas trees storewide sales, and other giveaways.

Escape Marquette is celebrating Ladies Day Out with its annual buy-one-get-one-free gift card sale. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Marquette Women’s Center.

Ladies Day Out is happening all day in Downtown Marquette and will conclude when the final participating businesses close.

To learn more about Ladies Day Out and where to get your shopping passport, click here.

