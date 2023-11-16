Unemployment Insurance Agency to host informational Pop-Up Hours

This is a chance to learn more about how Unemployment Insurance functions.
This is a chance to learn more about how Unemployment Insurance functions.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have questions about unemployment insurance, an opportunity is coming to Peter White Public Library.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency is conducting Pop-Up Hours at Peter White Public Library.

This is a chance to learn more about how Unemployment Insurance functions.

Amy Salminen, Peter White Public Library Adult Services Department head, said anyone with questions should attend.

“Open hours will be like if you were to visit the Unemployment Insurance Agency here in Marquette, the same kind of services will be available,” said Salminen. “They can help with applying for unemployment and they can help with any questions you might have regarding their services.”

Sessions will be held this coming Monday and Monday, December 4th, both will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will be located at the Michigan Legal Self-Help Computer Area on the second floor of Peter White Public Library.

