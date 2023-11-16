Trails & Tales ‘Deer Report’ talks hunting, food

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trails & Tales radio show at the Escanaba Radio Group is in its 25th year.

The first week of rifle season, the show airs the ‘Deer Report’ during which hunters call in with their reports and other special guests sit in.

Craig Woerpel has been the host of Trails & Tales since 2018, when the founder of the show died.

“Trails & Tales goes back 25 years now,” Woerpel said. “Tim Kobasic, who was an avid outdoorsman, wanted to have a voice for sportsmen. This was a way for him to talk about issues that were important to them.”

The secret to the show’s longevity is what it represents, Woerpel said.

“Hunting and fishing is the heritage of the Upper Peninsula,” he said. “People live here because they like doing outdoor activities, and hunting and fishing is one of the more popular ones.”

Woerpel said, the Deer Report captures Yoopers while they’re doing something they’ve been working towards all year, getting ready for camp, going out and enjoying family.

This year, he added a new segment. He’s calling it, “Roy’s Trapper Cookbook.” Roy Dahlgren of Bark River will cook up something special every day and introduce it on the show. Wednesday, Dahlgren brought in polish sausages made from beaver meat.

“This here, I grilled it and then I put it in Canadian Molson Ale,” Dahlgren said during the program. He added that Thursday’s menu is bobcat.

The annual Trails & Tales Deer Poll is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“It is definitely a festive event,” Woerpel said. “It might seem a little weird to a lot of people to come to a hunting show and have it festive, but that’s what it is all about.”

The Deer Poll is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba.

Click here to register a deer for the 2023 Trails & Tales Deer Report.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.