Trails & Tales ‘Deer Report’ talks hunting, food

The first week of rifle season, the Trails & Tales radio show airs the ‘Deer Report’ during which hunters call in with their reports.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trails & Tales radio show at the Escanaba Radio Group is in its 25th year.

The first week of rifle season, the show airs the ‘Deer Report’ during which hunters call in with their reports and other special guests sit in.

Craig Woerpel has been the host of Trails & Tales since 2018, when the founder of the show died.

“Trails & Tales goes back 25 years now,” Woerpel said. “Tim Kobasic, who was an avid outdoorsman, wanted to have a voice for sportsmen. This was a way for him to talk about issues that were important to them.”

The secret to the show’s longevity is what it represents, Woerpel said.

“Hunting and fishing is the heritage of the Upper Peninsula,” he said. “People live here because they like doing outdoor activities, and hunting and fishing is one of the more popular ones.”

Woerpel said, the Deer Report captures Yoopers while they’re doing something they’ve been working towards all year, getting ready for camp, going out and enjoying family.

This year, he added a new segment. He’s calling it, “Roy’s Trapper Cookbook.” Roy Dahlgren of Bark River will cook up something special every day and introduce it on the show. Wednesday, Dahlgren brought in polish sausages made from beaver meat.

“This here, I grilled it and then I put it in Canadian Molson Ale,” Dahlgren said during the program. He added that Thursday’s menu is bobcat.

The annual Trails & Tales Deer Poll is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“It is definitely a festive event,” Woerpel said. “It might seem a little weird to a lot of people to come to a hunting show and have it festive, but that’s what it is all about.”

The Deer Poll is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba.

Click here to register a deer for the 2023 Trails & Tales Deer Report.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor

Latest News

Join TV6's Jerry Tudor LIVE from Ishpeming at Ladies' Night, where he speaks with a downtown...
LIVE from Ladies' Night in Ishpeming Part 3
Join TV6's Jerry Tudor LIVE from Ishpeming at Ladies' Night, where he speaks with a business...
LIVE from Ladies' Night in Ishpeming Part 2
Join TV6's Jerry Tudor LIVE from Ishpeming as downtown businesses celebrate Ladies' Night.
LIVE from Ladies' Night in Ishpeming Part 1
The bakery-cafe will be the first of the chain in the Upper Peninsula.
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
The 2023 TV6 Canathon runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 1.
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor