Superior Hills Elementary celebrates music teacher performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Hills Elementary Music Teacher Trisha Vickers has been selected to play her saxophone at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.

On Wednesday, the school surprised her with a mini parade in the school’s gym in Marquette. Trisha Vickers’ mother Janis Smith said she’s exited for the parade after experiencing her daughter’s sendoff celebration this morning.

“This has really been exciting to see her at school with her students and on the job, and I’m very proud of what she’s done,” said Smith.

Vickers said being selected to be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is a dream come true.

“The news came out about two years ago that this group called the Band Directors Marching Band was going to get to do the marching band was going to get to do the Macys parade,” Vickers said. “So, they put out a call for applications and I submitted my application along with about 600 other band directors across the United States and I was lucky and selected.”

Vickers also said this mini parade in her school’s gym is something she didn’t see coming.

“Oh, my goodness that was totally unexpected. Just to see the joy on their faces and the excitement it makes me all that more excited to go to New York and play,” Vickers said.

The schools’ fourth grade Teacher Amy Cook found a unique and innovative way to add dash robots to the parade.

“We spent about two hours programming them to come in the right path into the gym and landing in specific spots before the parade,” Cook said.

Two fourth grade Students Oliver Davis and Keaton Wahlman described their favorite parts of controlling the dash bots.

“Me and some of my friends were trying to see who would dance for longer, then someone accidently set it up so it would do something 8,000 times,” Davis said.

“It was fun being next to my friends because we were right next to each other in the parade,” Wahlman said.

All school staff and students said they are looking forward to seeing Ms. Vickers on television this Thanksgiving.

