Soo Line 730 lights up Gladstone for the holidays

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County steam engine enthusiasts have decked out the historic Soo Line 730 steam engine for the holidays.

Wednesday, volunteers also covered the ground around the engine, located next to US-2 in Gladstone, with 26-cubic-yards of white-washed rock. The natural rock is called railway ballast. It’s used to hold railroad ties in place.

John Pickard, president of the Gladstone Michigan Soo Line 730 Steam Engine Authority, said for Line 730, the rocks are “just for looks.”

“We want it to look so nice because it gets so shiny in the sun when it dries out, and it’s so white, Pickard said. “It’ll look so pretty. It will make the grounds look so nice as well.”

The Soo Line 730 Steam Engine Authority is a non-profit. It uses donations to preserve and maintain the more than 100-year-old historic steam engine.

To donate, contact the Community Foundation of Delta County at 906-786-6654.

