Powerful winds of change to bring sharp autumn chill Friday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Winds strengthen ahead of a passing Northern Plains system that breaks up the ridge and spreads precipitation to the region -- rain Thursday evening in Upper Michigan, followed by wintry (rain/snow) showers and lake effect snow Friday.

A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with wintry showers also in the mix.

Snow chances pick up in the days leading to Thanksgiving as cold northerly air funnels into the region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers then light mixed rain/snow overnight; windy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph, then veering from the northwest gusting over 25 mph by morning

>Lows: 20s/30

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with rain and snow showers, then partly to mostly cloudy before afternoon with spotty lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers mainly over the Eastern U.P.

>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (warmest far south)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated morning lake effect snow and rain in the north wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s/30

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering towards afternoon; windy and cold

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.