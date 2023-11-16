Packers focused on turnover margin against Chargers squad that is +8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers know they have to keep up with the high-powered Chargers on the scoreboard Sunday, but Green Bay has to be careful at the same time.

Jordan Love has thrown 10 interceptions already, something his predecessor (Aaron Rodgers) only did once in the last dozen years.

Granted, a lot of Green Bay’s giveaways have come in crunch time, trying to come back on the road. Jordan Love’s 2 picks late in Pittsburgh are case in point. But this week the Packers have to take care of the ball and have to try to take it away this week against the Chargers, who rank 3rd in the NFL with a +8 turnover margin this year. And they are tops overall with only 7 giveaways themselves.

“It is emphasized every single week,” said WR Christian Watson. “The more you can win the takeaway battle, the turnover battle, the higher chance -- exponentially -- that you have to win. It is emphasized every week, but they have done a good job getting the ball out with interceptions and forcing fumbles.”

“The turnovers are obviously going to win or lose the game,” said OLB Kingsley Enagbare. “So as a defense we want to get as many as we possibly can to help us win the game.”

There is a saying in coaching that you get what you emphasize. Matt LaFleur is certainly hoping that is the case this week. As for the players themselves, the receivers held a meeting in the Pittsburgh locker room after the last loss, and they feel that experience of coming together will pay dividends.

“We’ve just got that kind of relationship where we gravitate towards each other,” said WR Jayden Reed. “We are all with each other and don’t get away from each other and will try to find the solution on what we can do better.”

“They want to get this thing right, as we all do,” LaFleur said. “You want guys who are competitive and have that drive, and are not going to get discouraged, and are going to look inward to try to find solutions, and keep working.”

On the injury report, Quay Walker returning from the groin injury that held him out the last 2 games. He was able to do limited work. But cornerback Jaire Alexander was still absent with his shoulder injury and Rudy Ford missed practice as well.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.