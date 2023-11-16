NMU Center for Rural Health survey looks at UP talent in medical field

NMU logo in Northern Center
NMU logo in Northern Center(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health is taking part in a nearly month-long survey about the state of health care in the U.P.

The purpose of the talent survey is to better understand the demands of each facility in the region. This is the first survey the NMU Center for Rural Health will be participating in. Director of the Center Elise Bur said the survey goes beyond medical staff.

“This doesn’t relate strictly to nurses or to physicians, but you think about the IT positions that exist in the healthcare workforce. There’s a number of different positions, there’s marketing, you know, all of these different types of components really add to the health care field,” Bur said.

The results of the survey will be made public once it wraps up in December.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Judge Barglind reads the decision
UPDATE: Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open

Latest News

Opioid lawsuit settlement payments of around $1.5B to Michigan
TV6 Investigates opioid settlement payments; Michigan gets $1.5B from settled lawsuits
Ameire Stevens (left) appeared in Marquette County Circuit Court for his sentencing
Man arrested during child exploitation sting sentenced to 3 years probation
Jackson Kelly has been with the Michigan DNR's Marquette Office for over a year
Conservation officers stay busy on opening day
Passing system brings gusty winds, rain and snow showers before tapering towards the weekend.
Powerful winds of change to bring sharp autumn chill Friday
84-year-old Marquette man dies in Ontonagon Township fire