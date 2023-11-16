NMU Center for Rural Health survey looks at UP talent in medical field

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health is taking part in a nearly month-long survey about the state of health care in the U.P.

The purpose of the talent survey is to better understand the demands of each facility in the region. This is the first survey the NMU Center for Rural Health will be participating in. Director of the Center Elise Bur said the survey goes beyond medical staff.

“This doesn’t relate strictly to nurses or to physicians, but you think about the IT positions that exist in the healthcare workforce. There’s a number of different positions, there’s marketing, you know, all of these different types of components really add to the health care field,” Bur said.

The results of the survey will be made public once it wraps up in December.

