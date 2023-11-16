Menominee County to host final U.P. Feeding America distribution event Thursday morning ahead of Thanksgiving holiday break

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thanksgiving is one week away, and Feeding America is making sure those in need of food assistance are fed ahead of the holiday.

Thursday morning, the organization is distributing food in Menominee at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA at 1600 West Drive. Distribution runs from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Central time. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles as it is a drive-thru event.

For those who are unable to physically attend, and send someone to pick up food for them that person should be prepared to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

