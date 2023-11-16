Man arrested during child exploitation sting sentenced to 3 years probation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the five men arrested in a child sexual exploitation sting in March 2021 was sentenced in Marquette County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Ameire Stevens of Skandia will serve three years of probation.

Court documents show Stevens was arrested and originally charged with four felonies, including child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and accosting children for immoral purposes.

His charges were reduced to one count of accosting children for immoral purposes after a plea agreement in September.

Judge Roger Kangas said Stevens’s lack of criminal history played a role in his decision.

“Repentant of the circumstances,” Kangas said. “And the fact you got, somewhat, involved in a situation that would’ve been unusual for you otherwise.”

While on probation, the judge ordered Stevens not to contact anyone who is 17 or younger. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

