Ishpeming Ladies’ Night kicks off holiday shopping season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than a dozen businesses in downtown Ishpeming participated in Wednesday night’s Ladies’ Night Out.

They all offered special sales, giveaways, prizes and even wine and treats for the evening. Santa and Mrs. Claus also stopped by some of the businesses.

The owner of White Bear Maple products says it’s their biggest day for sales.

“Last year, Ladies’ Night was our biggest retail shopping day. It beat Black Friday, it beat Small Business Saturday, and we love it because the ladies come in and they shop in groups. They’re with their friends and families, their cousins, and they all mingle. We serve them wine and they just have a great time,” said Debbie Elliott, White Bear Maple Products co-owner.

David Aeh is the owner of the Main Street Antique Mall in Ishpeming. He says Ladies’ Night is a chance to bring customers from outside the area to the West End.

“It’s a chance to maybe have a few people who are not familiar with our community to come here. Since we’ve been doing this, we do have people who are now making the effort to come from Escanaba, Houghton, Hancock. Certainly, [people from] Marquette, Gwinn and Negaunee are coming to the Ishpeming Ladies’ Night,” Aeh said.

Those who shopped on Wednesday and filled out a punch card got entered into a drawing for a gift basket.

Marquette has the new, Ladies’ Day Out on Thursday. More than 70 businesses are participating all day in that event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.