Innovate Marquette SmartZone receives new grant program funding

Through the help of entrepreneurs and the community.
CEO Joe Thiel from Innovate Marquette SmartZone stops by with Ryan Soucy from CUPPAD to talk about their new funding for a grant program.
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - CEO Joe Thiel and Ryan Soucy, Senior Community & Economic Development Planner at Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development, stopped by the morning newscast.

Watch to learn more about their new grant program and where that investment is going. For more information, visit their website.

