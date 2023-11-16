Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns

FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis.

Mass General Brigham, which owns the hospital, said the exposure happened over a period of roughly two years.

Patients at risk were undergoing endoscopic procedures like colonoscopies. In a Wednesday statement, Salem said it was being done in a manner that was not consistent with its best practices.

The hospital said it made changes as soon as it became aware of the issue.

They’ve notified all patients who were possibly exposed, and they say so far there is no evidence of anyone getting an infection.

Salem Hospital has set up a hotline to answer questions and is providing free screening and necessary support to those who may have been affected.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Judge Barglind reads the decision
UPDATE: Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open

Latest News

American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he addresses the cabin for his final...
Pilot's emotional speech on retirement flight leaves passengers in tears
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
3rd annual 'Friends Helping Friends' Thanksgiving dinner
Marquette County to host 4th annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving dinner
Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking
Regular firearm season in Michigan runs from Nov. 15 - 30.
Deer Hunt 2023: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP