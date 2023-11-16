Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Judge Barglind reads the decision
UPDATE: Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and...
New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said they have not ruled out...
Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire, officials say
Fred's Rubber Stamp Shop
Fred’s Rubber Stamp Shop closing after more than 40 years in business in Marquette
This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas man faces execution for 2001 strangulation of girl, 5, who was abducted from a store
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties