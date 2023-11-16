Fred’s Rubber Stamp Shop closing after more than 40 years in business in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Frederick Warren and his wife, Audrey have run Fred’s Rubber Stamp Shop on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette for 46 years. They’ve provided customers with rubber stamp, printing and laminating services.

It all started when Fred left a government job and saw an opportunity to start a new business.

“He had some problems getting rubber stamps, or it took a long time to get them so, he thought that would be a good thing to do so we opened up the business in December 1977,” said Audrey Warren, Fred’s Rubber Stamp Shop Co-Owner.

Warren says the key to keeping the business running for so long has been adding additional services.

“We found that rubber stamps by themselves didn’t make a living so we started diversifying and we added the laminating machines and engraved plastic signs and then we got the printing press and we do numbering and die cutting and perforating for the printers,” Warren added.

Now, the two are getting ready to retire at the end of the year. The shop is no longer a drop-off for Fed-Ex and they’re working to sell the machines they own. But Fred isn’t making any big plans, he says his wife has plenty for him to do.

“Nothing definite because, I figure it’s going to take two-and-a-half years to get her ‘honey-do’ list cut down to a decent size,” said Fred Warren, Fred’s Rubber Stamp Shop Co-Owner.

Warren says lately they’ve been thinking about the longevity of the business, something he takes great pride in.

“In the last year or so, at different times among ourselves, we think, how many businesses in Marquette still have the same name and or the same location that have been in business as long or longer than we have,” Warren added.

Warren says they plan to stay open until the end of the year.

