Firearm Deer season opening day has lower harvest numbers this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR in Marquette said this opening day of the firearm deer season has lower harvest numbers than last year.

The DNR said one possibility for the drop in the U.P. is the warmer than usual fall weather. This is the second-year deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours. DNR Spokesperson John Pepin said no hunters came through the DNR’s Marquette deer check station on Wednesday morning.

“It’s interesting, they are looking for kind of like the goldilocks weather where its warm enough to not be too cold or too much snow but just the right amount would be good for tracking deer and to get deer moving on their migration past towards the southern U.P.” Pepin said.

The state’s online harvest showed 44 antlered deer harvested on Tuesday in Marquette County. However, the number will likely change every hour. For more information on harvest deer numbers, click here.

