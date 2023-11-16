Firearm Deer season opening day has lower harvest numbers this year

Right now, there are 44 deer that look like this that have been harvested online in Marquette...
Right now, there are 44 deer that look like this that have been harvested online in Marquette County(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR in Marquette said this opening day of the firearm deer season has lower harvest numbers than last year.

The DNR said one possibility for the drop in the U.P. is the warmer than usual fall weather. This is the second-year deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours. DNR Spokesperson John Pepin said no hunters came through the DNR’s Marquette deer check station on Wednesday morning.

“It’s interesting, they are looking for kind of like the goldilocks weather where its warm enough to not be too cold or too much snow but just the right amount would be good for tracking deer and to get deer moving on their migration past towards the southern U.P.” Pepin said.

The state’s online harvest showed 44 antlered deer harvested on Tuesday in Marquette County. However, the number will likely change every hour. For more information on harvest deer numbers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor

Latest News

Trisha Vickers’ mother Janis Smith said after experiencing her daughter’s sendoff celebration...
Superior Hills Elementary celebrates music teacher performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
Voters have until Monday to vote for the resort to potentially earn the first-place spot in the...
Mount Bohemia aims to win USA Today ‘10 Best Ski Resorts in North America’, asks community to vote
Thursday warmth, gales in the U.P. before rain, snow chances towards Friday.
Warmth continues before gales, showers, chilly change-up to Friday
Judge Barglind reads the decision
UPDATE: Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open