Deer processors start the season busy

SAGOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - Deer processors are hard at work across the Upper Peninsula for opening day on Wednesday.

The warmer weather can spoil deer meat quickly, causing many hunters to take their harvest straight to processors. C&N Meats in Sagola is one of many deer processing centers in the U.P. Hunters began dropping off their harvests before the business even opened on Wednesday.

Co-owner Craig Suheski says he expected almost a dozen deer on opening day.

“As of today, we just took in three rifle season deer, and I know we’ve had a lot of phone calls already, so I would say, there’s at least ten more deer showing up today,” said Suheski.

This year marks the second season C&N Meats is processing deer. Suheski recommends hunters who can’t make it to a processor keep their harvest as cold as possible.

“Because of the warm weather, I would say if you get a deer, get it to a butcher as soon as you can,” said Suheski. “And if you can’t, if you’re out at camp for the weekend, ice and try to get the hide off of it, that will cool it down.”

In Menominee County, Gary’s Quality Foods in Wallace is a family-owned business which processes deer for local population control as well as seasonal hunters. Store Manager Wendy Christophersen says the business took in almost 90 deer on opening day.

She also thinks the warmer weather is making hunters eager to turn them in.

“I think I just counted and there’s 87,” said Christophersen. “Which is a lot because the weather’s not helping any, because it’s warm out and the hunters don’t like the deer to hang in warm weather otherwise, they spoil faster.”

Chistophersen expects to harvest almost 900 deer by the end of this year.

