Deer processors start the season busy

Deer processors are hard at work across the Upper Peninsula this opening day
Deer processors are hard at work across the Upper Peninsula this opening day(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - Deer processors are hard at work across the Upper Peninsula for opening day on Wednesday.

The warmer weather can spoil deer meat quickly, causing many hunters to take their harvest straight to processors. C&N Meats in Sagola is one of many deer processing centers in the U.P. Hunters began dropping off their harvests before the business even opened on Wednesday.

Co-owner Craig Suheski says he expected almost a dozen deer on opening day.

“As of today, we just took in three rifle season deer, and I know we’ve had a lot of phone calls already, so I would say, there’s at least ten more deer showing up today,” said Suheski.

This year marks the second season C&N Meats is processing deer. Suheski recommends hunters who can’t make it to a processor keep their harvest as cold as possible.

“Because of the warm weather, I would say if you get a deer, get it to a butcher as soon as you can,” said Suheski. “And if you can’t, if you’re out at camp for the weekend, ice and try to get the hide off of it, that will cool it down.”

In Menominee County, Gary’s Quality Foods in Wallace is a family-owned business which processes deer for local population control as well as seasonal hunters. Store Manager Wendy Christophersen says the business took in almost 90 deer on opening day.

She also thinks the warmer weather is making hunters eager to turn them in.

“I think I just counted and there’s 87,” said Christophersen. “Which is a lot because the weather’s not helping any, because it’s warm out and the hunters don’t like the deer to hang in warm weather otherwise, they spoil faster.”

Chistophersen expects to harvest almost 900 deer by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor

Latest News

Right now, there are 44 deer that look like this that have been harvested online in Marquette...
Firearm Deer season opening day has lower harvest numbers this year
Trisha Vickers’ mother Janis Smith said after experiencing her daughter’s sendoff celebration...
Superior Hills Elementary celebrates music teacher performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
Voters have until Monday to vote for the resort to potentially earn the first-place spot in the...
Mount Bohemia aims to win USA Today ‘10 Best Ski Resorts in North America’, asks community to vote
Thursday warmth, gales in the U.P. before rain, snow chances towards Friday.
Warmth continues before gales, showers, chilly change-up to Friday