Bike pantry gives transportation to those in need

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new pantry is operating in Ishpeming but instead of food, it’s providing transportation.

The bike pantry gives free bikes and skateboards to those in need. It started this summer and operates out of the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. In addition, the pantry also hosts bike repair workshops.

Co-owner Mark Hall says it’s important to remove financial barriers when it comes to transportation.

“People sometimes are like half a paycheck away from not paying their bills or rent. Having a bike for Christmas or something to get you to work is very important and empowering for people,” Hall said.

There will be a bike teardown workshop on Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. For those who would like to make a donation or need a bike, reach out to their Facebook page and message them.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.