Bay Mills Indian Community police department awarded $558,895 grant

Bay Mills Indian Community seal.
Bay Mills Indian Community seal.(BMIC/WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY MILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. police department is updating its equipment.

The Justice Department awarded the Bay Mills Indian Community police department with a $558,895 grant for equipment and training. The department plans to use the grant to update its vehicle fleet with ATVs and snowmobiles. It will also replace its bodycams, vehicle cameras, and body armor.

The Bay Mills Indian Community chief of police, Ronald Carrick, says grants like these are especially important for communities like his.

“With all the tribes in Michigan, the funding we receive is usually not enough,” said Carrick. “We’re always looking for different grants to apply for. I’m really happy we were able to receive this grant as well as the other tribes in Michigan, too. It’ll be put to good use.”

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community also received $536,880 from the Justice Department.

