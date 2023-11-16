84-year-old Marquette man dies in Ontonagon Township fire

ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man died from injuries sustained in a fire on Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post were dispatched to an address in Ontonagon Township for a possible fatal fire.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that an 84-year-old man from Marquette was using a burn barrel when the fire set a nearby section of dry grass on fire. The man caught fire while attempting to extinguish the blaze and died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation at this time and the name of the victim is not being released.

Troopers were assisted by the Eighth District Fire Marshall, Michigan State Police Detectives from the Wakefield and Negaunee Posts and SONCO ambulance.

