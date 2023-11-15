Wildlife rehabilitators urge hunters to switch to copper bullets

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that hunting season is officially upon us, bird rehabilitators are bringing attention to an environmental issue.

Many hunters use lead ammunition when hunting, but environmentalists say when lead bullets make an impact, they splinter into many different pieces.

Scavenging birds like crows, ravens and specifically eagles will eat any part of the deer that is left over. This puts these birds at risk of lead poisoning.

Michelle Anderson, Keweenaw Wild Bird REC wildlife rehabilitator, said lead poisoning can lead to incoordination, paralysis, weakness, drooped wings, anorexia, reduced activity and green watery diarrhea.

Anderson said copper bullets are identical to lead, but they are non-toxic, and they stay in one piece.

“We’re kind of adding another layer of threat when we’re leaving lead, especially when we have a choice in what we use when we’re hunting deer,” said Anderson. “So, that’s adding another threat to these birds and it’s a super slow reproduction rate. Eagles have like two to three eaglets, and maybe one of those makes it past the first year.”

Anderson said we need to start making a change for our environment and for wildlife. She said the eagle population is the most at-risk when it comes to lead poisoning.

“They are going to begin to struggle again if we continue to use lead ammunition,” said Anderson.

Beth Maatta, a licensed raptor rehabilitator with the Upper Peninsula Wildlife Rehabilitations, Keweenaw Group, has a lead testing machine that tells the amount of lead in an eagle’s system.

“Every eagle that has come in has had a detectable lead level except for the ten-week-old eaglet. Some are too high for the machine to read. Some have died in my arms from lead poisoning,” said Maatta.

If you see a bird in need of help or with lead poisoning symptoms, visit the Keweenaw Wild Birds R.E.C. Facebook page or reach out to Michelle Anderson at (906) 299-2149 or by email at KeweenawWildBirdREC@gmail.com, or Beth Maatta by phone at (906) 370-3825.

