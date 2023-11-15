WATCH: How to shop small in Baraga County this holiday season

By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, we take a look at updates following a shooting in downtown Houghton Monday night, shopping small this holiday season, an upcoming fundraiser providing firewood for area seniors and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 14, 2023.

