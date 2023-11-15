Warmth continues before showers, gales, chilly change-up to Friday

By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A ridge of warm air continues to crest over the Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan midweek, before southerly gales ramp up Thursday. Winds strengthen ahead of a passing Northern Plains system that breaks up the ridge and spreads precipitation to the region -- rain Thursday evening in Upper Michigan, followed by wintry (rain/snow) showers and lake effect snow Friday.

A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with wintry showers also in the mix.

Snow chances pick up in the days leading to Thanksgiving as cold northerly air continues to flow into the region.

Tonight: Mostly clear to scattered clouds overnight; calm winds turning gusty towards morning with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, increasing clouds with evening rain; still seasonably warm and windy with south winds gusting over 40 mph nearshore

>Highs: 50s/60 (warmer west and south)

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with rain and snow showers, then partly to mostly cloudy before afternoon with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers mainly over the Eastern U.P.

>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (warmest far south)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect snow in the north wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow west late; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 20s/30

