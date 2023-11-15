UP family starts early for regular firearm season

Charles Paulsen
Charles Paulsen(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Paulsen family has a tradition of deer hunting on the opening day of the regular firearm season.

The family begins their morning at 5 a.m. by preparing packed lunches, snacks and any tools needed for the day. Wife and Mother Marci Paulsen said she began hunting with her family in Rock as a child.

“Well, it started with me with my dad and brothers. I have four brothers and hunting was something that we did, hanging out at camp, which is literally a quarter mile behind the house, where my original camp was,” said Marci.

The Paulsen family spends spring and summer building food plots for hunting season to attract deer to their field. Charles Paulsen, Marci’s husband, said as their kids got older, the tradition became a family affair.

“When they were young, I took them with just trying to make it as fun for them as I could to keep them entertained so that they could go so that I could go hunt. As they got older it just became ‘we’re going with dad to sit in the woods,’” said Charles.

Charles’ and Marci’s 18-year-old son Cole said sometimes it’s nice to sit in the deer blind and just watch the deer. Cole said the hunting community in the U.P. is a welcoming one.

“Everyone likes one another. When you’re just sitting there you can be alone. Even if you get one, you get to bring it to someone else camp, and show everybody,” said Cole.

The Paulsen family didn’t find success on this year’s mild opening day morning, but say they still enjoyed spending the time together.

