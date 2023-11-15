A sunny Opening Day then big drop by Friday
A dry front will change wind direction today. However, it’ll be a calmer and sunny day. Tomorrow a stronger front will cause windy conditions. Southwesterly winds will gust around 35-45mph. This front will bring a few scattered showers in the evening and colder air by Friday.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Low 50s north, mid 50s south
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. Then, a few evening showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Friday: Blustery with spotty lake-effect snow
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Saturday: Isolated mix and mostly sunny
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Monday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain/snow
>Highs: Mid-30s
