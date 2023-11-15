A sunny Opening Day then big drop by Friday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dry front will change wind direction today. However, it’ll be a calmer and sunny day. Tomorrow a stronger front will cause windy conditions. Southwesterly winds will gust around 35-45mph. This front will bring a few scattered showers in the evening and colder air by Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 50s north, mid 50s south

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. Then, a few evening showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Blustery with spotty lake-effect snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Isolated mix and mostly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain/snow

>Highs: Mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan agreed to a three-year contract extension in April 2021.
Michigan Tech concludes review of mental abuse claims against head hockey coach Joe Shawhan

Latest News

opening day
A warm Opening Day
Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday...
Gusty, unseasonably warm before system brings wintry showers later Thursday
Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday...
Gusty, unseasonably warm before system brings wintry showers later Thursday
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing