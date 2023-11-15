A sunny Opening Day then big drop by Friday

A dry front will change wind direction today. However, it’ll be a calmer and sunny day. Tomorrow a stronger front will cause windy conditions. Southwesterly winds will gust around 35-45mph. This front will bring a few scattered showers in the evening and colder air by Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 50s north, mid 50s south

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. Then, a few evening showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Blustery with spotty lake-effect snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Isolated mix and mostly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain/snow

>Highs: Mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.