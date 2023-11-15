South Range Fourth of July Committee to hold ‘Hunter’s Ball’ on Saturday

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hunters Ball is going to be held on Saturday in South Range to celebrate hunting season in the U.P.

The event is being held at the VFW 6165 Post, otherwise known as the Range Lounge, and is a brand-new event organized by the South Range Fourth of July Committee.

With live music being performed by the band Slick Nickel, the committee hopes attendees enjoy a night of dancing and fun. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a basket raffle worth $500 in prizes.

All proceeds go towards the committee to use for activities and supplies during South Range’s Fourth of July celebration. By the end of the event, they are hoping to raise $1,000.

“We hope you enjoy our first annual fall event, and it’s a fundraising activity for the Fourth of July fireworks and event,” said South Range Fourth of July Committee President Mike Reiner. “It will help pay for the fireworks and the music events.”

The event will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday evening. Admission is $5.

