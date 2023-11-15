Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday will mark the grand opening of Panera Bread in Marquette Township.

The bakery-cafe will be the first of the chain in the Upper Peninsula. Its opening will be marked with samplings and giveaways, including certificates for the first 100 guests, worth one year of free bagels and cream cheese

The company said the location is expected to create an estimated 50 jobs in the community. Panera Bread Area Operating Partner Sean Gifford said they are thrilled to open their newest location in Marquette.

“We look forward to delivering great-tasting food and impeccable service to our new guests, and we are excited to become a part of this wonderful community,” said Gifford.

The bakery-cafe is located at 3460 US Hwy 41 West, Marquette, MI 49855 and will operate daily from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.