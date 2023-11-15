Norway Elementary School recognized for national award

By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - This Tuesday, a Norway Elementary School teacher got a surprise visitor: Michigan State Representative Jenn Hill.

Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Michigan, visited the school to deliver a special tribute congratulating the school on getting a Blue Ribbon Award. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Blue Ribbon Award is a national honor given to schools with outstanding academic achievement or progress in closing achievement gaps among students. Norway Elementary was one of 353 schools to receive the award.

Rep. Hill says she wants to help rural schools achieve a greater level of quality education.

“The dedication and the passion that the teachers and administrators have here, I’m sure has shown through in their application, I’m sure has shown through in the quality of the education that’s provided, and we want to continue to do more to help rural schools really get the resources that they need,” Hill said.

The tribute was signed by Governor Whitmer, Lt. Governor Gilchrist, Rep. Hill and Norway Graduate and State Senator Ed McBroom.

Norway Elementary School Principal Rico Meneghini thanks Rep. Hill for her support in Lansing.

“The support via the budget, the education budget that’s been passed this year, is nice. It’s been a long time coming. I don’t think there’s anything more important. This is what we spend our tax dollars on,” Meneghini said.

Meneghini says working at the school is a passion for himself and the staff.

“It’s a calling. Walking up and down these halls, people aren’t doing it for the money. It’s a calling, it’s a vocation that people want to make a difference in other people’s lives. Especially at this elementary level. It’s a neat thing,” Meneghini said.

Principal Meneghini and staff will be attending a National Blue Ribbon Award ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday.

