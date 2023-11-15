Northern Michigan-Michigan Tech volleyball rivalry returns in GLIAC Quarterfinals

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Round three of the rivalry series between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan volleyball will take place Wednesday night. A spot in the GLIAC Semifinals is on the line.

“We want to win this game,” Michigan Tech head coach Matt Jennings said. “We feel like we had our opportunities in the first two, including the one here at home.”

The Huskies finished the GLIAC season with a 10-8 record, fourth in the conference. The Wildcats came in just behind them at 9-9, sweeping Tech in the regular season.

“The team believes that we have this opportunity in front of us to do something great,” Northern Michigan head coach Mike Lozier said. “To be walking into the situation with that type of mindset is hugely important to find success.”

The adage that anyone can beat anyone in the GLIAC is true. In fact, the only GLIAC team Michigan Tech hasn’t beaten this season is NMU.

Lozier knows they’ll get the Huskies best shot on their home floor.

“We’ve both proven that we can show up and compete with the best of them,” Lozier said. “I fully expect coach Jennings to have them ready to go and playing hard.”

Northern swept Tech in three sets on Sept. 26 in Houghton, and later, the Wildcats took down the Huskies in a reverse sweep on Oct. 31.

The postseason matchup will get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the SDC Gymnasium.

