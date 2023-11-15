NMU’s women’s soccer team prepares for first round of NCAA DII Tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is coming off an incredible season heading into the NCAA DII Tournament.

Under Head Coach Jon Sandoval the team became GLIACC conference champs for the first time in the program’s history.

The coaches and NMU Senior and Forward Brenna Musser stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about the year and how they’re preparing for the first round of the NCAA DII Tournament.

