Mount Bohemia aims to win USA Today ‘10 Best Ski Resorts in North America’, asks community to vote

Voters have until Monday to vote for the resort to potentially earn the first-place spot in the...
Voters have until Monday to vote for the resort to potentially earn the first-place spot in the rankings(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia is aiming for the number one spot on USA Today’s annual ‘10 Best Ski Resorts in North America’ this year.

In the past two years, the resort has reached third on the ranking. There are only five days left of voting, so the standings are now hidden until voting ends. However, before the results were hidden on Monday, the resort was at number one.

Now, the resort is asking the community to help secure the top spot.

“You can vote once a day,” said Mount Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber. “We can really use everybody’s help to get us there and to get that recognition across the whole country and world, for that matter.”

The resort has been busy with a number of additions and improvements this year. This includes the construction of 15 new lodging units, including three new yurts and the addition of two saunas and a deprivation salt pod room to the Nordic spa. The resort’s triple-chair chairlift terminal at the base of the mountain has also been replaced, a $1.7 million project.

This was all done in light of the increasing numbers of skiers and snowboarders visiting the resort with each passing year, according to Barber.

“Our seasons pass number have grown dramatically in the last six years,” said Barber. “The need for lodging is very, very obvious.”

Visit Keweenaw is working to garner support for Mount Bohemia from across the U.P. The organization is also hoping for potential votes from below the bridge.

“I would suspect that we’re going to be getting some support from downstate folks who have heard of the contest and that Michigan is in the running for best in North America,” said Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Public Events Coordinator Jessie Weiderhold. “It’s the only one in Michigan in the running, so that is such a huge draw.”

The voting ends on Monday at noon ET. To vote, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor

Latest News

Deer processors are hard at work across the Upper Peninsula this opening day
Deer processors start the season busy
Right now, there are 44 deer that look like this that have been harvested online in Marquette...
Firearm Deer season opening day has lower harvest numbers this year
Trisha Vickers’ mother Janis Smith said after experiencing her daughter’s sendoff celebration...
Superior Hills Elementary celebrates music teacher performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
Thursday warmth, gales in the U.P. before rain, snow chances towards Friday.
Warmth continues before gales, showers, chilly change-up to Friday