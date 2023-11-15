Mount Bohemia aims to win USA Today ‘10 Best Ski Resorts in North America’, asks community to vote

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Bohemia is aiming for the number one spot on USA Today’s annual ‘10 Best Ski Resorts in North America’ this year.

In the past two years, the resort has reached third on the ranking. There are only five days left of voting, so the standings are now hidden until voting ends. However, before the results were hidden on Monday, the resort was at number one.

Now, the resort is asking the community to help secure the top spot.

“You can vote once a day,” said Mount Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber. “We can really use everybody’s help to get us there and to get that recognition across the whole country and world, for that matter.”

The resort has been busy with a number of additions and improvements this year. This includes the construction of 15 new lodging units, including three new yurts and the addition of two saunas and a deprivation salt pod room to the Nordic spa. The resort’s triple-chair chairlift terminal at the base of the mountain has also been replaced, a $1.7 million project.

This was all done in light of the increasing numbers of skiers and snowboarders visiting the resort with each passing year, according to Barber.

“Our seasons pass number have grown dramatically in the last six years,” said Barber. “The need for lodging is very, very obvious.”

Visit Keweenaw is working to garner support for Mount Bohemia from across the U.P. The organization is also hoping for potential votes from below the bridge.

“I would suspect that we’re going to be getting some support from downstate folks who have heard of the contest and that Michigan is in the running for best in North America,” said Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Public Events Coordinator Jessie Weiderhold. “It’s the only one in Michigan in the running, so that is such a huge draw.”

The voting ends on Monday at noon ET. To vote, click here.

