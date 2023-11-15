More cantaloupe recalled for possible salmonella

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all...
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about another cantaloupe recall due to the risk of salmonella.

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.

This follows recalls of other cantaloupe products distributed by Eagle Produce of Scottsdale and Sophia Produce out of Nogales, Arizona.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency was the first to recognize the potential salmonella risk in the Vinyard products.

There have been no illnesses due to the cantaloupes reported to date.

But salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor

Latest News

FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating...
Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence