Kingsford Kwik Trip hosts opening ceremony for new stores

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kwik Trip store in Kingsford held an opening ceremony for its new locations in Dickinson County on Tuesday.

Economic leaders and government officials from Iron Mountain and Kingsford attended the event. Several prominent members of Kwik Trip were also there, including CEO Scott Zietlow.

He says Iron Mountain and Kingsford are perfect fits for Kwik Trip.

“Where we’re from, our background is in a smaller community, and we can do really well in smaller communities as well because we are part of the fabric of that community,” said Zietlow. “It’s the family feel, the employment that we do locally, everybody buys in, and everybody wins.”

The two stores employ almost 100 people.

