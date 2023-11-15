Jury convicts woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

A jury convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend's water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury on Tuesday convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend’s water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, told investigators she gave Lynn Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine in 2018, according to a criminal complaint. A Waukesha County jury found her guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft in connection with Hernan’s death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Kurczewski’s attorneys did not speak with reporters following the verdict.

Hernan was found dead in her Pewaukee condo in October 2018 with crushed medication on her chest. According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski called police and said her friend wasn’t conscious or breathing. Kurczewski said she was a family friend and had been checking on Hernan daily. She had said there was a possibility Hernan was suicidal.

The Waukesha County medical examiner ruled Hernan’s death a homicide after discovering tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in Visine, in Hernan’s system.

When investigators told Kurczewski that Hernan was poisoned and the scene was staged to look like a suicide, she said it was what Hernan wanted and she must have staged her own suicide, according to the complaint. Kurczewski later told investigators she brought Hernan a water bottle loaded with six bottles’ worth of Visine, according to the complaint.

Detectives also eventually concluded Kurczewski stole $290,000 from Hernan.

Kurczewski is set to be sentenced Dec. 7. The homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence. The theft charges each carry a maximum five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Marquette City Commission Organizational Meeting
Marquette City Commission selects Sally Davis as Mayor, Jessica Hanley named Mayor Pro-Tem

Latest News

Families and supporters of the around 240 people being held hostage by Hamas started a protest...
Israeli families march to demand government bring hostages home
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Woman injured in Louisiana Tech University stabbings dies, officials say
A man accused of a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 pleaded not guilty by reason...
Suspect in Colorado supermarket shooting that killed 10 pleads not guilty
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry