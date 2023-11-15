Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library seeks donations for used book sale

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.
The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.(Tony Anderson)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is hosting a used book sale.

The Friends of the Ishpeming Carnegie Library is hosting the sale from Thursday, Nov. 30 until Saturday, Dec. 2. The library is asking folks to donate their gently used books to the sale. It needs children’s books and modern fiction books, but textbooks and encyclopedias will not be accepted. All the money raised at the used book sale will go back to the library for improvements and programs.

The Friends of the Ishpeming Carnegie Library says readers will love the selection of books at the sale.

“We usually have books that are of interest and they’re often very new books,” said Marilyn Andrew, Friends of the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library member. “It’s surprising that people are willing to donate them. So, people are usually coming. The first night we have it is the most popular. People really want to get first look at those books.”

Donors can drop off books at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library during its regular business hours.

